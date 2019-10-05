Akshay saves unconscious man on the set of a reality show

MUMBAI: National-Award winning actor Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming film "Housefull 4", saved an unconscious man on a harness, on the set of a reality show.



The 52-year-old actor rushed to the man's rescue even before the crew could reach at the spot.



The incident was captured in a video, which Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral.



"Actor Akshay Kumar helps to save an artist who fell unconscious on a harness while promoting his upcoming film on the sets of Maniesh Paul's new show Movie Masti. #AkshayKumar #moviemastiwithmanieshpaul ?? @zeetv @viralbhayani" the video was captioned.



In the clip, actor Ali Asgar and a crew member can be seen being on a harness in a glass water tank. Suddenly the man beside Ali blacks out and falls backwards .



Ali tries to prevent him from falling and the crew rushes to the stage.



Akshay is ahead of all of them, and climbs the water tank to help the unconcious man.



Resting himself on the edge of the tank, the "Khiladi" star then instructs a crew member to place the unconscious man on his lap and asks him to open the harness.



( SOURCE : IANS)