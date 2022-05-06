Akshay shot for 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' 28 yrs ago on 'DID L'il Masters 5' set

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was left awestruck by 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestants Sadiya and Saumya's performance to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from his movie 'Mohra' and recollected his old memories of shooting for this song 28 years back in the same studio.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 12:00
aksay

MUMBAI : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was left awestruck by 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestants Sadiya and Saumya's performance to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from his movie 'Mohra' and recollected his old memories of shooting for this song 28 years back in the same studio.

Akshay is appearing on the show with Manushi Chillar to promote his film 'Samrat Prithviraj'. He was nostalgic watching the performance and went down memory lane, remembering the good old days.

As Akshay mentioned: "I am feeling so nostalgic after watching this performance of Sadiya. I have shot this song on the same set and looking at you two perform on this has taken me on a trip down memory lane."

"She was also wearing the same yellow coloured dress, and you two have really performed so well."

While Akshay Kumar was left nostalgic after Sadiya's performance, wait till you watch the stunning performances by the fantastic contestants of DID L'il Masters this weekend!

'DID L'il Masters' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS 

Akshay Kumar DID L'il Masters 5 Tip Tip Barsa Paani Mohra Manushi Chillar Samrat Prithviraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Romantic! Fateh and Tejo enjoy the rains while being apart, hope for the other’s presence
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Anurag Vyas: City of my dreams Mumbai made me independent
MUMBAI : 'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas feels apart from a successful career in acting, the city of dreams Mumbai has made...
Udaariyaan: Major Drama! Fateh confronts Tanya about being meddlesome and refuses to marry Jasmine
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Akshay shot for 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' 28 yrs ago on 'DID L'il Masters 5' set
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was left awestruck by 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestants Sadiya and Saumya's...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Neil is broken after learning the truth and feels about his treatment as an orphan
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Akshay Kumar opens up on wearing costumes weighing 6 kilos in 'Prithviraj'
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reveals how he wore costumes weighing 6 kilos to play the titular role in "...
Recent Stories
aksay-kapil
Akshay Kumar opens up on wearing costumes weighing 6 kilos in 'Prithviraj'
Latest Video