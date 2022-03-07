Akshit Sukhija reveals he's fascinated by grey characters

MUMBAI: Actor Akshit Sukhija plays Ishaan in 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. He reveals being fascinated by grey characters.

He says: "Since, I started my acting career or the time moment I realised that I want to become an actor. I was always fascinated by the grey shaded characters. I must have watch a number of movies and series in which the protogonists had a dark side and I always loved those characters."

Akshit, who has earlier essayed the titular role in 'Shubharambh' and 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi' enjoys experimenting as an actor.

He shares: "As I started with my first show, I got the tags of being bhola bhala (innocent), gharelu ladka (homely boy), and chocolaty boy. No doubt all those worked for me. I feel any actor would love to hear such compliments. As being favourite among audience really works in acting career. But still as an actor I wasn't satisfied with what I was doing and I knew I wanted to explore. I enjoy experiments."

