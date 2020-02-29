Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur looks SIZZLING in her glittery dress; check photos

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular television actresses. She started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to mesmerize audience by acting in soaps like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini.

The actress, who also acted in the film Mardaani 2, is pretty active on social media. She regularly posts pictures of her to treat her fans. She has yet again shared a stunning picture.

A day ago, Avneet took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen clad in a golden glittery dress. She shared three pictures and each one of them sees her in different poses. She looked sizzling hot in it. The actress captioned her post as, “1, 2, or 3...??? Couldn’t decide.” Check out her stunning pictures below:

What do you think about Avneet’s style game? Hit the comment section below.