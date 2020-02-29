Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur’s ‘desi girl’ looks will WOO you; check out her five GORGEOUS pictures

MUMBAI: No matter how much you love your western cloths, most of you reserve a special place in your wardrobe for traditional attires. Traditional cloths are especially hit during festivals. Many love to wear them on normal days also. They look graceful. Most importantly, they give you the ‘desi girl’ look. If you are fond of traditional outfits, you must check out Aladdin star Avneet Kaur’s Instagram handle.

Just like her western outfits, Avneet aces her traditional attires and she looks gorgeous in them. If you are hardcore ethnic lover, you must browse through the actress’ profile. She beautifully carries them and also opts for the right accessories.

Check out these ‘desi girl’ looks of Avneet that will woo you and also give you some style tips.

Don’t you think Avneet looks stunning in traditional cloths too? Hit the comment section below.

On the work front, Avneet kickstarted her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to mesmerize audience by acting in soaps like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. She also acted in the film, Mardaani 2.