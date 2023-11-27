Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!

After having impressed the audience and judges alike with some terrific performances and winning the OG singer of the week two times, Albert Kabo Lepcha took home the coveted trophy
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 00:30
Albert Kabo Lepcha

MUMBAI: After 3 months of being on the quest of perfecting their sur-taal through endless riyaaz and delivering some performances, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 comes to an end. Throughout the season, viewers have watched the judges - Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan guide these budding singing sensations, while Aditya Naryan entertained one and all as the show's host. And now, racing ahead of all the contestants, we have Albert Kabo Lepcha as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa amidst much fanfare and celebrations. A consistent performer throughout the season who was much loved by the judges and viewers of the show, Albert Kabo Lepcha was presented with the coveted trophy during the Grand Finale. On the other hand, finalists Nishtha Sharma and Ranita Banerjee were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.  

This season was all about the industry-first promise of giving its talent a chance to record original singles even before the season ends, every week one of the contestants got the golden chance to launch their OG song with Zee Music Company. And with the show drawing the curtains, the grand finale was nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza packed with some breathtaking performances and soulful acts. The final episode commenced with a power-packed performance by the top five finalists of the show - Sonia Gazmer, Sneha Bhattacharya, Nishtha Sharma, Albert Kabo Lepcha and Ranita Banerjee which left everyone spellbound. The episode was double the fun, as the judges were joined by the evergreen Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and veteran actress Aruna Irani. Not just that, the episode was co-hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan. 

During the episode, viewers got to watch the legendary actor Govinda in his element, dancing to the song 'Oo Haseena Zulfowaali' along with the judge - Neeti Mohan. He also set the stage on fire with his performance to the song 'Chadti Jawaani' with the beautiful guest Aruna Irani. Not just that! Govinda also sang a beautiful song - 'Sathiya Nahi Jana Ke Jee Na Lage' for his beloved wife - Sunita and while all the special moments as well as the performances kept everyone hooked, the final face off performance of the top 5 contestants left the audience glued to their television screens.

Winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma 2023, Albert said, “This is a dream come true for me! Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season were very talented, and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them. My journey on the show has been a great learning experience and I would like to thank all my mentors and judges who have constantly supported me and helped me scale my potential as a singer. I even got the chance to record and release my own single, composed by the iconic Vivek kar; I received loads of love for that. I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and looking forward to my new singing journey ahead. Thank you to each and every person for making this a beautiful experience.”   

Himesh Reshammiya said, “First of all I would like to congratulate Albert, he has been consistent in giving his best throughout the season and has always exceeded expectations. He has surprised us week after week and always strived for perfection. Moreover, this time Sa Re Ga Ma Pa gave an amazing opportunity to all the contestants to release their original singles, which has certainly kickstarted their musical journey in the entertainment industry. Lastly, I would like to say all the best to all the contestants as they’ve started their careers and I am sure all of them will reach great heights in the future.” 

Neeti Mohan said, “According to me, all the top 5 are winners of this season, but of course, we can only have one winner. Albert’s win is very well deserved. I have loved and enjoyed his performances throughout the season, and I believe he is a really versatile singer with the potential to make his career in the industry. I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of me. I wish the best for all the contestants; I am sure they all will work hard to fulfill their dreams in the music industry.”

Anu Malik said, “I had a great experience working on this show and I would like to say ‘Congratulations Albert, I am so proud of you’.. From his first performance till today, I am glad that his hard work has finally paid off. I must say that this season has been incredible, and every contestant has left us floored by their amazing talent. During the show, I saw such wonderful talent and I also composed two OG songs, one for Rik Basu and the second one for Nishtha Sharma. Indeed, it was great working with them. My best wishes and blessings to all the contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

While the audience enjoyed every moment during the finale episode, the epic performances by the talented contestants will surely be an unforgettable experience for one and all. 

While Sa Re Ga Ma Pa culminated with a bang, stay tuned to Zee TV as the channel continues to entertain you with exciting fiction shows on a daily basis!

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Zee 5 Aditya Narayan Sooraj Barjatya Rajveer Deol Paloma Avnish S Barjatya Dono Neeti Mohan Anu Malik Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar Vicky Kaushal Fatima Sana Shaikh Sanya Malhotra Sam Bahadur Albert Kabo Lepcha
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!
MUMBAI: After 3 months of being on the quest of perfecting their sur-taal through endless riyaaz and delivering some...
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
MUMBAI: Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which was released on November 12, has been doing well at the box office. In an...
Wow! Animal: Ranbir Kapoor finds similarities of his character with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh in case of toughness
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor starring Animal is one of the most anticipated movies right now. People are more excited about...
Wow! Ronit Roy praises Salman Khan's ‘Elephant’s Memory,’ and reveals having a good bond with him; Says 'We grew up together, shared struggles'
MUMBAI : Salman Khan, a superstar, is one of the most important figures in the film industry. In Bollywood, he has...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
What! Emraan Hashmi initially was in thought to decline Tiger 3: "It's Salman Khan, It's Tiger, and It's his Brand
MUMBAI : The growing YRF spy universe only seems to grow with the success of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif...
Recent Stories
Salman
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanmay Rishi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television
Asmi deo
Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone lauds Isha Malviya says, “You are one of the reasons why I am hooked on to this season.”
Charu
Woah! Charu Asopa opens up about co-parenting daughter Ziana with ex-husband Rajeev Sen
Orry
Must read! Here are answers to the most asked questions about Bigg Boss 17 wild card contestant and every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry
Aoora
What! Kpop singer Aoora to enter Bigg Boss 17? Netizens react