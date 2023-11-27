Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!

MUMBAI: After 3 months of being on the quest of perfecting their sur-taal through endless riyaaz and delivering some performances, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 comes to an end. Throughout the season, viewers have watched the judges - Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan guide these budding singing sensations, while Aditya Naryan entertained one and all as the show's host. And now, racing ahead of all the contestants, we have Albert Kabo Lepcha as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa amidst much fanfare and celebrations. A consistent performer throughout the season who was much loved by the judges and viewers of the show, Albert Kabo Lepcha was presented with the coveted trophy during the Grand Finale. On the other hand, finalists Nishtha Sharma and Ranita Banerjee were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.

This season was all about the industry-first promise of giving its talent a chance to record original singles even before the season ends, every week one of the contestants got the golden chance to launch their OG song with Zee Music Company. And with the show drawing the curtains, the grand finale was nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza packed with some breathtaking performances and soulful acts. The final episode commenced with a power-packed performance by the top five finalists of the show - Sonia Gazmer, Sneha Bhattacharya, Nishtha Sharma, Albert Kabo Lepcha and Ranita Banerjee which left everyone spellbound. The episode was double the fun, as the judges were joined by the evergreen Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and veteran actress Aruna Irani. Not just that, the episode was co-hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan.

During the episode, viewers got to watch the legendary actor Govinda in his element, dancing to the song 'Oo Haseena Zulfowaali' along with the judge - Neeti Mohan. He also set the stage on fire with his performance to the song 'Chadti Jawaani' with the beautiful guest Aruna Irani. Not just that! Govinda also sang a beautiful song - 'Sathiya Nahi Jana Ke Jee Na Lage' for his beloved wife - Sunita and while all the special moments as well as the performances kept everyone hooked, the final face off performance of the top 5 contestants left the audience glued to their television screens.

Winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma 2023, Albert said, “This is a dream come true for me! Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season were very talented, and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them. My journey on the show has been a great learning experience and I would like to thank all my mentors and judges who have constantly supported me and helped me scale my potential as a singer. I even got the chance to record and release my own single, composed by the iconic Vivek kar; I received loads of love for that. I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and looking forward to my new singing journey ahead. Thank you to each and every person for making this a beautiful experience.”

Himesh Reshammiya said, “First of all I would like to congratulate Albert, he has been consistent in giving his best throughout the season and has always exceeded expectations. He has surprised us week after week and always strived for perfection. Moreover, this time Sa Re Ga Ma Pa gave an amazing opportunity to all the contestants to release their original singles, which has certainly kickstarted their musical journey in the entertainment industry. Lastly, I would like to say all the best to all the contestants as they’ve started their careers and I am sure all of them will reach great heights in the future.”

Neeti Mohan said, “According to me, all the top 5 are winners of this season, but of course, we can only have one winner. Albert’s win is very well deserved. I have loved and enjoyed his performances throughout the season, and I believe he is a really versatile singer with the potential to make his career in the industry. I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of me. I wish the best for all the contestants; I am sure they all will work hard to fulfill their dreams in the music industry.”

Anu Malik said, “I had a great experience working on this show and I would like to say ‘Congratulations Albert, I am so proud of you’.. From his first performance till today, I am glad that his hard work has finally paid off. I must say that this season has been incredible, and every contestant has left us floored by their amazing talent. During the show, I saw such wonderful talent and I also composed two OG songs, one for Rik Basu and the second one for Nishtha Sharma. Indeed, it was great working with them. My best wishes and blessings to all the contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

While the audience enjoyed every moment during the finale episode, the epic performances by the talented contestants will surely be an unforgettable experience for one and all.

While Sa Re Ga Ma Pa culminated with a bang, stay tuned to Zee TV as the channel continues to entertain you with exciting fiction shows on a daily basis!