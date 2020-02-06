Ali confesses to Ammi that he is Aladdin on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga will soon witness a beautiful union between a mother and her son as Ali finally confesses to Ammi (Smita Bansal), that he is Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam). Sony SAB’s magical fantasy show is set to take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster which is bound to touch your heart.

Ali aka Aladdin, a devoted son, is determined to fulfill Ammi’s wish to visit the world of farishtas to heal her eyes. Ali without revealing his true identity promises Ammi to take her into the world of farishtas while secretly accepting all the challenges and hurdles that come along his way. Ali goes through all the hurdles through the journey without eating anything or drinking a sip of water.

Ali’s devoted efforts finally reveals a surprising outcome as Omar, Aladdin’s father appears as a farishta and heals Ammi’s eyes and makes a revelation that changes Ammi’s life forever. Ammi comes to know that her son, who she thought was dead, is alive and he is none other than Ali himself.

How will Aladdin react knowing Omar, his father is no more? Will this union between Ammi and Aladdin make Aladdin stronger than ever?

Smita Bansal, essaying the role of Ammi said, “My character, Rukhsar, was under the belief that she has lost her son, Aladdin, forever. Although she saw the glimpses of Aladdin in Ali but was not sure. The upcoming episodes are full of emotions as this union between a mother and her son, will be one of the most touching moments of the show. The viewers will also witness the union of Aladdin with his father Omar. The dynamics will see a major shift as Aladdin and Rukhsar life will come together and they will emerge stronger than ever to defeat all evils together as a family.”

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Ali aka Aladdin said, “The current storyline has been one of the most emotional sequences so far. I got emotional while shooting for this sequence, it is when Aladdin finally reveals to his mother that he is alive and even meets his father, Omar. The episodes further showcases a touching family union. Ali had kept his real identity a secret for a long time from his mother and the revelation is bound to bring tears of joy in our viewer’s eyes. So keep watching as Aladdin unites with his family.”



