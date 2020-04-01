News

Ali Fazal, Surbhi Jyoti feature in Vishal Mishra's song 'Aaj bhi'

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal will be seen romancing "Qubool Hai" fame Surbhi Jyoti in a new song titled "Aaj bhi", which is sung by Vishal Mishra.

On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a still from the music video. "Something special coming soon #AajBhi," he wrote.

In the image, the two are seen gazing into each other's eyes. Sharing the same picture on her social media account, Surbhi wrote: "Not just another story...coming soon."

According to Vishal, Aaj Bhi" is a very emotional song.

" This is the most personal and special song I have ever made. I have composed, sung and written it. The song comes from personal experiences. This is just not the song… It is a page out of my life. I hope a lot of people will connect to it ," Vishal said.

Vishal Mishra is best known for his song "Kaise Hua" in "Kabir Singh" film.

SOURCE: IANS

