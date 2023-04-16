Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan

MUMBAI: Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and was seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Lock Up', and 'Bandini', and others. As the holy month of Ramadan is currently going on, Ali is fasting for the whole month while also working. And some people are trolling Ali for this.

So, slamming the trolls and explaining the importance of charity in Islam, Ali said: "Many trolls text me about why I work during Ramadan. They should be aware that charity is highly regarded in Islam, and righteousness exists in spending cherished wealth on orphans, the poor, the needy, and those who ask for help."

"I follow the rules of Islam and give a part of my wealth in the month of Ramadan. This motivates me to work while fasting; also, the more I work, the more money I make and the more I can give back, and surely I am not answerable to anyone but Allah while I manage both."

When asked what keeps him encouraged for doing loads of work during fasting, Ali said: "I do get dizzy while fasting, but when I see that the charity is going to the needy, it gives me great joy to see them happy, and I pray and hope that nobody should ever sleep hungry."

He shared further: "I have seen a lot of struggle in my past with no money and no work, and now that I am in a position where I try to give back as much as I can, I have seen a lot of growth, and surely it's the secret to my good life."

SOURCE : IANS