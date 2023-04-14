Ali set to finally meet his mother in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2

Ek Andaaz Andekha

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a family entertainer that follows the journey of Ali – The Rakhwala and Kotwal (Abhishek Nigam) on his many adventures. Owing to its lovable characters and engaging storyline, the show has received a lot of love from its viewers and has a massive fan following. After SimSim’s (Sayantani Ghosh) escape from her imprisonment, Ali and Marjeena (Manul Chudasama) have faced multiple challenge including the kidnapping Alifi and the children.
However, in the next few episodes, Ali will find a ray of hope as he comes across a fearless warrior, Roshani (Jaswir Kaur). An angel in disguise, Roshani will come to Ali’s aid and help him overcome many obstacles. During their battle against many great evils, Roshani and Ali will grow fond of each other and develop a strong bond. But neither of them knows, they share a connection more powerful than they realise. Roshani is in fact Ali’s mother, one he thought he lost many years ago. So, when this mother and son come face to face, will they recognize each other?

Will Ali and Roshani finally unite as mother and son?

Jaswir Kaur, who essays the role of Roshani, said, “Roshani is a warrior. She has been fighting evil her whole life to end Iblis’ reign. After losing her husband and her child, Roshani had only one mission; to kill Iblis. However, she never lost her kindness and warmth on this dangerous journey. When Ali and Roshani come face to face, she will develop a fondness towards him. Their relationship is extremely heart-warming as Ali and Roshani’s protectiveness towards each other will make them the best of friends. They will learn a lot from each other and in turn become a pair of rakhwalas not to be messed with. I’m looking forward to offering the viewers this new shade of Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha.”   

 

Sony SAB Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2
