Alia Bhatt is Punit Pathak’s fan!

MUMBAI: Punit Pathak was one of the contestants in Dance India Dance Season 2, where he emerged as the fourth runner up of the show. Post that he was a well-known choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and today he has progressed to be one of the judges of Dance Plus.

Now we came across a video of the dancer from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where Punit found a fan in Bollywood superstar actress Alia Bhatt.

In the video, you can see how Alia tell Punit that she and her mother is a big fan of his work, and how they keep voting for him on the show, and how she would want him to win this show.

There is no doubt that Punit is a very talented dancer, and there is should be no surprises there that Alia is a fan of the dancer.

The dancer also tried acting, and he was good in Anybody can dance 1 & 2 and Street dancer, where he had a pivotal role to play.

It’s very commendable of Punti to have such a career graph form being a constant to becoming a judge on the show, he had come a a long way and we are sure there is a lot more to his talent.

Check out the video below where Alia Bhatt is praising Punit :