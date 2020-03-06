News

Alia Bhatt is Punit Pathak’s fan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 06:34 PM

MUMBAI: Punit Pathak was one of the contestants in Dance India Dance Season 2, where he emerged as the fourth runner up of the show. Post that he was a well-known choreographer on  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and today he has progressed to be one of the judges of Dance Plus.

Now we came across a video of the dancer from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where Punit found a fan in Bollywood superstar actress Alia Bhatt.

In the video, you can see how Alia tell Punit that she and her mother is a big fan of his work, and how they keep voting for him on the show, and how she would want him to win this show.

There is no doubt that Punit is a very talented dancer, and there is should be no surprises there that Alia is a fan of the dancer.

The dancer also tried acting, and he was good in Anybody can dance 1 & 2 and Street dancer, where he had a pivotal role to play.

It’s very commendable of Punti to have such a career graph form being a constant to becoming a judge on the show, he had come a a long way and we are sure there is a lot more to his talent.

Check out the video below where Alia Bhatt is praising Punit :

Tags Alia Bhatt Punit Pathak Dance India Dance Season 2 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Dance Plus Anybody can dance 1 & 2 Street Dancer TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here