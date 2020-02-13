Alisha Panwar and Vineet Raina com together for this

MUMBAI: Alisha Panwar and Vineet Raina are known for their work in Ishq Mein Marjawan where they played Aarohi and Lakshya. They be reuniting for Meri Gudiya On Star Bharat.

The makers are soon introducing a character called Rahukaal and that will be essayed by Vineet. The actor has already passed the look test and will begin the shoot soon. His character will help

Madhuri (Alisha Panwar) to protect her daughter Avi (Jinisha Bhaduri). As we all know that Madhuri is dead and her soul is in her daughter’s doll.

Credits: SpotboyE