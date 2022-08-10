In an all-new avatar, Reyhna Pandit to make a grand comeback in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience entertained with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ranbir tried to take Khushi away from everyone but got arrested by the police. While Prachi has always been against Ranbir’s decision, she gets into an argument with Ranbir at the police station.

With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a grand comeback of Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit) back in the show after 4 months. With her comeback, Aaliya will be seen trying to brainwash Rhea’s mind against Prachi and instigate her to make plans and win Ranbir back into her life. Now that she is returning in everyone’s life, it is certain that she will create havoc in Ranbir and Prachi’s lives. But that’s not it! Her look in the show will also change drastically. Before the leap, her look was very glamorous, but now she will be seen donning a simple Pathani suit.

Reyhna Pandit mentioned, “I am really excited to be back in the show after this brief stint of 4 months. My character, Aaliya, is very close to my heart. My entry in the show has been shot and I can certainly say that I am making a thunderous entry. ‘Aaliya Iss Bar Toofan Lekar Aane Wali Hai’ and it will indeed be worth the watch for the viewers. In fact, I am re-entering in a whole new avatar, I will no longer be seen wearing glamorous outfits, now, I will be seen donning a simple, decent Pathani suit. I hope that the audience will love my new look in the show and continue to shower their love on us.”

Well, with the ongoing drama in Ranbir and Prachi’s life, it will be fun to watch Aaliya back in her all-new avatar