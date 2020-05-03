Is all not well between Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana? Her Instagram post indicates

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz was touted to be one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13, however, he managed to be a runner-up. Even though Asim didn't win the show but he definitely won many hearts for his performance.

A lot has been spoken and written about Asim, especially after his growing closeness with Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi share a special bond and fans can't get enough of this cuties. Asim and Himanshi also did a music video together and fans simply loved their cute chemistry.

In fact, Himanshi used to often drop amazing comments on Asim's pictures on Instagram.

But Himanshi's recent Instagram stories are leaving people with lots of questions. It seems all is not well between the couple!

Himanshi had posted an Instagram story where she was trying to say how guys are during the initial stages of a relationship and how they change. Apparently, Himanshi was taunting Asim through this post.

Later, Asim too posted a story where he said, "Galti uski hogi, aap usper gussa karoge, phir wo rone lagegi, phir aap usko manaoge, phir puri galti aapki hogi"

The actor captioned this and said, "Yeh bilkul shai baat hai"

Well, it seems Asim too gave a fitting response to Himanshi's post.

There can be a possibility that both are facing some troubles in their relationship. If it's true then we hope they mend things soon.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.

