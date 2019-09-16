All’s NOT WELL with Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s Yasmine aka Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: An actor's job is not easy!

Constant lights on the face, heavy makeup, and hardly any breaks... all this takes a toll on an actor's skin.

Avneet Kaur is the latest victim of this.

The Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress is suffering from a face allergy because of which she is on medication.

Avneet is busy shooting for her daily soap as well as multiple music videos with several banners.

For her shoots, she is required to travel a lot and often gets less sleep.

She recently informed her fans about her face allergy through her social media account.

See the post here.

Sometime ago, the actress was diagnosed with dengue and even hospitalized.

Well, we hope Avneet recovers soon.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.