News

All’s NOT WELL with Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s Yasmine aka Avneet Kaur

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: An actor's job is not easy!

Constant lights on the face, heavy makeup, and hardly any breaks... all this takes a toll on an actor's skin.

Avneet Kaur is the latest victim of this.

The Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress is suffering from a face allergy because of which she is on medication.

Avneet is busy shooting for her daily soap as well as multiple music videos with several banners.

For her shoots, she is required to travel a lot and often gets less sleep.

She recently informed her fans about her face allergy through her social media account.

See the post here.

Sometime ago, the actress was diagnosed with dengue and even hospitalized.

Well, we hope Avneet recovers soon.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Yasmine aka Avneet Kaur, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rajan Shahi's YRKKH team celebrates 3000...

Rajan Shahi's YRKKH team celebrates 3000 episodes in style!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manish Naggdev
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

past seven days