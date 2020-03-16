All set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya Khare shares hometown memories

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare is missing celebrating the festival at her hometown, Bhopal. She talks about following the tradition of bringing a Ganesh idol at home for more than 15 years and how she used to celebrate the festival with her family in her ancestral home.

MUMBAI: As Ganesh Chaturthi is around, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare is missing celebrating the festival at her hometown, Bhopal. She talks about following the tradition of bringing a Ganesh idol at home for more than 15 years and how she used to celebrate the festival with her family in her ancestral home.

Aishwarya said: "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals of all time. In fact, I have had several memories of the festival since I was a child. I still remember, I was in school when I insisted on bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and since then it has become a tradition in our ancestral house in Bhopal."

She added more about her plans for this year, saying: "I think it has been more than 15 years since we have been following this tradition and I am really going to miss the festivities at home this time around as I won't be able to travel to Bhopal when my parents get Bappa."

Khare will be visiting different pandals (a temporary structure where people can gather for religious purpose). "Having said that, I plan to visit different pandals and also a couple of friends' during Ganesh Chaturthi to take Lord Ganesha's blessings as well as to feast on the yummy modak," she concludes.

SOURCE: IANS

