All set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya Khare shares hometown memories

MUMBAI: As Ganesh Chaturthi is around, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare is missing celebrating the festival at her hometown, Bhopal. She talks about following the tradition of bringing a Ganesh idol at home for more than 15 years and how she used to celebrate the festival with her family in her ancestral home.

Aishwarya said: "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals of all time. In fact, I have had several memories of the festival since I was a child. I still remember, I was in school when I insisted on bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and since then it has become a tradition in our ancestral house in Bhopal."

She added more about her plans for this year, saying: "I think it has been more than 15 years since we have been following this tradition and I am really going to miss the festivities at home this time around as I won't be able to travel to Bhopal when my parents get Bappa."

Khare will be visiting different pandals (a temporary structure where people can gather for religious purpose). "Having said that, I plan to visit different pandals and also a couple of friends' during Ganesh Chaturthi to take Lord Ganesha's blessings as well as to feast on the yummy modak," she concludes.

SOURCE: IANS