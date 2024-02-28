All-time Fan Favourite Jodis of MTV Splitsvilla!

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla, the OG Indian dating reality show, has truly captured the hearts and minds of audiences nationwide. As it returns for its fifteenth season, let's relive the magic created by these extraordinary couples who have become timeless favourites.

Varun Sood and Martina Thariyan - In Season 9, Varun Sood and Martina Thariyan went beyond finding love; they showed immense strength and sacrifice too! Their journey - from MTV Roadies to the twists and turns of MTV Splitsvilla had fans cheering for their unbreakable bond. Martina's selfless decision to give up her throne for Varun was a surprising twist that made their love story even more special; becoming a true favourite amongst fans.

Ayaz Ahmed and Priyanka Purohit - Ayaz Ahmed and Priyanka Purohit's love story from MTV Splitsvilla season 7 was like a Bollywood tale. Ayaz, the tough guy on the show fighting with everyone, showed his soft and caring side only to Priyanka. Fans loved their chemistry making their love saga a real crowd-pleaser. In their world, true love conquered all; making their story an immortal one among fans.

Utkarsh Gupta and Sana Sayyed - From Season 8, Sana and Utkarsh not only trended on the show but made a special place in the fans' hearts. Their adorable moments kept the audience hooked, leaving an indelible impact. Despite not bagging the trophy, they stood out as the most loved couple, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of this dynamic duo to grace the screen once more with their infectious chemistry. The realness and the surprises they brought in each episode made Sana and Utkarsh the ‘jodi’ audience couldn’t get over.

Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma - Divya and Priyank not only created a fan army called ‘Divyank Fans’ but also became one of the most discussed couples in the history of MTV Splitsvilla. From facing challenges in the show to real-life ups and downs, they navigated it all. However, it's their adorable moments on the show with a strong understanding & friendship that made them an enduring audience favourite.

Ashwini Koul and Sanjana Ganesan - With their sweet chemistry, Ashwini Koul and Sanjana Ganesan brought romance to life in MTV Splitsvilla 7. The story took an emotional turn when Sanjana, due to an injury, decided to leave the show. In a true display of commitment, Ashwini chose to be by her side, leaving the show together. Their love story went beyond reality TV, leaving a lasting impression on fans. Even today, fans fondly remember their love and dedication.

As we eagerly await the next chapter, one thing is certain: MTV Splitsvilla's magic is in the love stories that fans adore!