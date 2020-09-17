Is all well between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love-story seems to have hit a rough patch. We wonder if all is well between the two. Have a look at their recent social media posts.

Asim takes up boxing amid break up rumours

Amid Himanshi’s cryptic notes and poetry, Asim had shared a video of boxing with a punching bag. While the actor is very particular about his fitness regime, Asim's fans made remarks such as "The punching bag represents Asim's haters." Another comment read: "Asim to Himanshi haters."

Himanshi’s post declaring 'They don't love you like I love you'

Social media is a cryptic place to be, where people often share their feelings indirectly. Was this song post by Himanshi hinting towards Asim? The Punjabi actress shared a post with the song 'They don't love you like I love you' professing her unconditional love, possibly for Asim?

Asim fans attack Himanshi

Seemingly, fans don't like the idea of Himanshi and Asim being one team and are not in favour of them doing any more music videos or projects together in the future. A user trolled Himanshi and wrote: "I know many Asim fans are sad due to the announcement but let me tell you first of all this is the last AsiManshi project." To which Himanshi replied, "Who gives you fake news? And Asim and I will do good projects, we are getting good projects." Another fan of Asim called Himanshi a "flop aunty" who is getting work and recognition only because of Asim Riaz.

Himanshi questions fans’ loyalty towards Asim

Himanshi questioned the fans' loyalty towards Asim Riaz, who are just causing him more pain by doing all this. She affirmed that Asim is in too much pain and the truth is far away from everyone. The 'Mann Bharya' actress said that she has achieved everything through her hard work. And, even if she's getting good projects due to Asim, it shouldn't bother anyone, because he is her man.

