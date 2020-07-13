Along with Kasautii Zindagi Kay , the shoot of three other shows helmed by Balaji Telefilms get stalled

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor even confirmed the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care.” (sic)

The shooting was immediately stopped and the studio Klick Nixon (Sakinaka, Mumbai) where Kasautii and other Balaji Telefilms’ shows are filmed. The entire cast and crew of Kasautii were made to go take the tests.

According to our sources, along with Kasautii, three other shows of Balaji Telefilms namely Kumkum Bhayga, Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya’s shooting was stopped and cast and crew were immediately sent home.

We hear that the shooting is not expected to resume for the next few days keeping in mind the cast and crew’s safety.

TellyChakkar wishes Parth a speedy recovery.