ALTBalaji and ZEE5's 'Mission Over Mars' is what you can not afford to miss

Celebrating the biggest victories of India in the field of space research, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 finally puts an end to the wait with the launch of its most ambitious web-series Mission Over Mars (M-O-M): The women behind Mission Mangal. The web-series is a fictional adaptation of real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and played pivotal roles in making the mission a success against all odds. The web-series charts out the journey of M-O-M from inception to execution and will be a moving story of the faith, grit and determination of four lady-scientists who aid ISA (Indian Space Agency) to overcome insurmountable technical and financial challenges as well as time pressures to mount the successful mission over mars. The show stars some of the most prolific actors Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh in lead roles, along with veteran actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi in prominent roles. Directed by ‘The Test Case’ fame director, Vinay Waikul, four episodes of this co-created web-series are streaming now on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 and the remaining four will be available on the app on 12th September.

The story revolves around four ISA (Indian Space Agency) women scientists who overcome a seemingly impossible technical deficit to launch the Mars Mission. Nandita Hariprasad (played by Sakshi Tanwar) who is the Program Director of M-O-M, comes across as a no-nonsense woman who never lets short term emotions get in the way of her and her team’s long-term goals. The audience got a glimpse of her fierce character in the trailer which was loved by everyone. Moushumi Ghosh (played by Mona Singh) the Project Manager, is competitive to the core of her bones and hates it when she is not the one winning it all. Neetu Sinha (played by Nidhi Singh) Sr. Scientist Mission Design and Navigation and a born pessimist, believes that if there is a possibility of anything going wrong, it most probably will. What got her this position in ISA (Indian Space Agency) is her brilliant mathematics. Lastly, it is Meghan Reddy (played by Palomi Ghosh), a certified genius and an engineering geek, who puts her best foot forward to make this mission a success. These women not just make the whole nation proud, but also place India ahead of many other countries on the map. In the process, they conquer their own inward imperfections, making for an inspirational story.

Commenting on the launch of the web-series, Sakshi Tanwar said, “During our research phase, we were shown an impressive documentary on this mission and we got a glimpse of the narrative and what all went into making it a success. Through this web-series, we not only tried to celebrate the tremendous achievement of our nation but also the sheer hard work, grit, and determination of these wonderful women scientists.”

This series is certain to inspire not just women but people across the globe to pursue their dreams with utmost honesty and dedication and that ‘nothing is impossible'.



