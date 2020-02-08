ALTBalaji drops a bold and Exxxplosive special episode of X.X.X Uncensored Season 2

MUMBAI: Bold, thrilling and contemporary; ALTBalaji’s XXX has it all! After taking the internet and netizens by storm with its risqué and erotic content in season 1, ALTBalaji is all set to give viewers a fantastic February with a special episode of XXX Uncensored Season 2 titled Pyar Ya Plastic. With audiences already getting a sneak peek of the steamy chemistry and rousing emotions between the lead protagonists, the mood sure is set ahead of the show’s second season.

A tale of Sanjay (played by Ribbhu Mehra) who is Priya’s desperate boyfriend and a rich plastic surgeon, is allured to his client Pam, a housewife with raging hormones, is what this riveting special episode is all about. Both of them satisfying their wants takes the steamy quotient up several notches making every wait in bated breath for what lies in store in season 2.

Produced by Sakett Saawhney’s Ekomkar Pictures, the episode is already streaming live on ALTBalaji app. The episode will see Ribbhu Mehra, Aaditi Kohli and Parree Pande in their lead roles.

The first season, over five episodes, explored different facets of sexual relationships and featured the likes of Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.

Speaking on the episode, actor Ribbhu Mehra said, “Every actor wants to improve themselves by acting in a host of versatile and challenging roles. When I was approached to play the character of Sanjay, I immediately knew that this was a role that would make me push boundaries and see me give my best shot. With February being the month of love, I hope the audience showers their affection on the episode.”

Commenting on the special episode, Parree Pande shares, “Each one of us has big shoes to fill with the first season having surpassed audience expectations. I am playing the character of Priya, a sweet, bubbly, innocent and sensual girl not to forget the moodiness and food loving craziness and because of this nature of her's how she changes the lives of Sanjay and their relationship forever. With a completely different story and exuberant sensuality from any previously seen episodes before, I am sure that audiences will love what we will present and what is in store.”