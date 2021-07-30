ALTBalaji drops the teaser of their upcoming action-drama Cartel and it looks fabulous, intriguing and powerful

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji dropped the teaser of its action drama Cartel on Friday. The upcoming series has been making buzz for all the right reasons. In a minute-long video, the makers tease the viewers with the world of Angres. This world has power, deceit, manipulation, and a lot of drama. The teaser introduces us to most of the show's primary characters, and there are a lot. Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, and several other popular actors appear right off the bat. We are given a glimpse of the Angres, who seem to have a 'kingdom of fear and blood', and Bombay's first family.

It is quite visible that the show has a stellar star cast. We started counting the number of talented actors who appear just in the teaser, and we lost the count midway. While dropping the teaser, ALTBalaji's caption read, "This is not just some battle, It's a war of power, politics, and revenge!

The teaser is indeed a well-made one. Especially the banter that appears in the end between Supriya Pathak and Rithvik Dhanjani being the highlight. Makers also revealed that the trailer would be out on August 1. And we can't contain our excitement.

The show is set to stream from 20th August. As a result, it has been making headlines of late. ALTBalaji dropped the first poster of the series through street art graffiti. A Mumbai-based artist Insane Strokes painted the mural adapted from the poster on the streets of Mumbai. Fans went gaga looking at the poster.

Coming back to Cartel, the show is an action drama with its core set in a family. The show primarily revolves around The Angre family - The first family of Bombay and shows the power struggle amidst Crime Lords based in different city areas.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has a stellar cast comprising Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Girija Oak Godbole, Jitendra Joshi, Ameya Wagh, Monica Dogra, Vikram Kocchar, Vibhav Roy, Tanishtha Chaterjee, Sanaya Pithawala, Mayur More, Mrinal Dutt, Krishna Kaul, Aditi Vasudev, Kewal Dassani, Kannan Arunachalam, Sushrii Mishra, Anil George, and others.

Stay tuned to know more about the Angres, with the Cartel Trailer dropping on 1st of August and the show streaming from the 20th of August.