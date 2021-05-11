Always wanted to play a NEGATIVE ROLE: Dev Joshi of Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns is loved by many.

Post Baalveer’s death, a few of his look-alikes were introduced in the show. One of them is Kaal. Kaal is an evil power wanting to rule the universe. Dev Joshi who played Baalveer/Debu essays the role of Kaal. The transition from a superhero to an evil force is something that the audience are loving. They’ve been showering love on Dev for acing the character of Kaal. (Read here: NEW TWIST in Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns)

Talking about playing Kaal, Dev said, “It’s very different from all the characters I have portrayed since last so many years. Since childhood I always wanted to play a negative lead as an actor as one get to learn a lot and find your inner traits of such characters. There are no boundaries to Kaal so it's very different and fun for me”.

Speaking about prepping for the character, Dev added, “So we explored and researched a lot for Kaal. We discussed a lot and also had quite few workshops with the creatives. Kaal limps as he walks and that added the aura to the character. The dialogue delivery and movements of body parts required for Kaal are very specific and hence I have to be stiff during the takes. Also, the voice has an extra bass so I have to combine voices from stomach, chest & throat to make it sound strong and clear. Well, I must add, my mom helped me a lot during characterization of Kaal as she gave her inputs and ideas which made this character a lot better”.

