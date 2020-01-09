Aly Goni is in awe of THIS Bigg Boss contestant

MUMBAI: Aly Goni who rose to fame with his performance as Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein as expressed his views on the reality show Bigg Boss house. The actor seems to be following the show, and he feels it’s less of a reality show, and more like a dating show.



He shared a post where he mentioned that he is following the show, and he feels everyone is very boring in the house, and only Shehnaaz is the contestant who is entertaining the audience outside.



There is no doubt that Shehnaaz as upped her game, and is playing the game very well, and she is considered one of the strongest contestants in the house especially her tuning with Siddarth is loved by one and all, and seems like she has found another fan in Aly.



Aly was seen last on the reality show Nach Baliye with his ex Nataša Stanković and they were the 3rd runner up of the show.



Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz has become a favourite of many and she has the potential to become the winner of the show.



Check out Aly Goni’s post below :