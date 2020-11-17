Aly Goni gets a special power, punishes Kavita Kaushik for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Last week we saw how Aly Goni became the captain of the house and secured himself from the nomination this week.

In today’s episode, one will again get to see Kavita and Ejaz’s fight and during the fight, Kavita will push Ejaz thus breaking the rule of physical violence.

Now since Aly is the captain of the house, he will get a special power from Bigg Boss who tells him that whoever is wrong in the fight either he warns them or he should take a strict decision against them.

Aly thus removes Kavita's name from the captaincy task and gives the reason for rule-breaking.

Since Ejaz sent Kavita to the red zone and she was eliminated from the show, Kavita and Ejaz don’t get along and they keep fighting and creating a scene in the house, and this time in anger Kavita pushes Ejaz thus breaking the most important rule of the house.

What do you think of Ejaz and Kavita’s fight will it ever get solved or will be stretched like this.

