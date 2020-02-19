Aly Goni has THIS cutest nickname for Jasmin Bhasin; check out the video

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is one of the most popular TV actors who is known for his role Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor became a household name for this role.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air last year in December and since then, the diehard fans are missing both the show and the star cast on the small screen.

Aly too has been away from the work for a while now. Apart from his work, Aly has made several headlines for his personal life. The actor is time and again linked with popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin. The duo took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Since then, there are news about the duo dating.

However, when Jasmin was questioned about the same, she clearly refused and said that they are just good friends.

And now, a video is doing the rounds where Aly seems to be driving the care and in the caption, he has tagged Jasmin and called her Jerry. Aww, isn't that cute?

Take a look at the video:

Well, Aly and Jasmin seem to like to keep such things private and might come out in open at the right time. But they do make a sweet pair, isn't it? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.