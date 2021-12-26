Aly Goni: We saw a lot of extraordinary content being created in 2021

MUMBAI: Actor Aly Goni shared his bit on the trends he saw in the industry in the past year and revealed what he got to see in most of the shows.

He said: "The industry always puts a brave face on and no matter what the circumstances are they are always ready to fight it. But having said that I feel in 2021 we saw a lot of beautiful and extraordinary content being made. And what worked as a charm is how the makers and producers have made shows that the audience can easily relate to."

"I feel every story, every character has, in one way or the other, managed to build a connection with the audience. Earlier, it was just for entertainment but now the content makes you think and also gives answers to a lot of questions. We are seeing more relatable content now," he added.

Aly also believes that though the content continues to be women-centric, they now show women in a different light.

"These days the on-air shows are all about women empowerment. Women, as on-screen characters, have evolved so much. They are not just limited to kitchen and household stuff, but they have their own dreams and they can fight with the world to make them come true. These women on-screen are inspirations to many off-screen and they push them and encourage them to take a stand for themselves. I really feel that the industry at large has given a new meaning to the female characters on-screen," Aly concluded.

SOURCE : IANS