Amandeep Sidhu aka Anmol of Naagin 6 was spotted on a date with this special person! 

MUMBAI :Amandeep Sidhu is popular actor who began her career as a model before transitioning into the television profession and playing Purva Sinha, the parallel protagonist character in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. She received the antagonistic lead role of Kanchan Khanna in Tantra that same year.

ALSO READ: Amandeep Sidhu SLAYS these ETHNIC attires, see for yourself

Amandeep rose to fame with her portrayal in the show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, fans loved the chemistry between Amandeep and Adhvik and showered a lot of love on the show. Amandeep has since been a part of shows like Choti Sardarni and recently Naagin 6.

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Amandeep’s social media, she is quite active on her social media handles and often takes to the sites to share fun behind the scenes and sneaks peeks of her personal and professional life. She recently surprise her followers with a sweet post that she was going on a date and this date was with her mother. Her sweet bond with her mother has made fans really admire more, you can check out the picture here:

Amandeep has recently quit the show and Pratik Sehajpal and Simba, Nagpal has also quit the show.

Amandeep wrapped up the shoot on the show Naagin and shared a bunch of emotional photos and videos and fans have been waiting to see her in a new project. And while there are speculations that she will be seen opposite Sai Ketan Rao in a show produced by Sandiip Sickand, there has been no confirmation of the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Naagin 6: Anmol aka Amandeep gets emotional on the wrap of these former shows