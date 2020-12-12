Amar Upadhyay SPILLS THE BEANS about being a part of Colors’ Molkki!

MUMBAI: Amar Upadhyay has entertained the masses with his powerful performance for a very long time now.

The actor is talented and knows his art well. While we have missed watching him on television, he is back with an unconventional show on Colors. As a part of Molkki, he is cast opposite Priyal Mahajan. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Amar mentioned, “I am glad to be a part of the show and the reason I am a part of it is because it is distinguished. I have always been a part of different shows and wanted to explore different genres and concepts and luckily after such a long lockdown, I thank Balaji Telefilms and Ekta (Kapoor) for offering me such a powerful role. It is a beautiful subject as it has been practised for real in northern India and many times it has been misused. This subject has never been explored and through this show, the entire country is made aware of the tradition of Molkki.”

When asked about working with Priyal Mahajan, he shared, “Priyal is a talented actress who knows her skill well. It feels great to share a working relationship with her and I appreciate her talent and she is improving every passing day. I do not guide her much as our director Muzammil Desai is very competent; he guides all of us well.”

