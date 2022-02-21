Amazing! Actress Mona Singh returns to the showbiz with THIS project featuring actor Rohit Roy

MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh is all set to make her comeback to the showbiz with her upcoming project ‘Unfaithfully Yours’ which is a theatrical play featuring actor Rohit Roy.

“We haven’t acted for two and half years now and though we have done about 50 shows till date, and no matter how prepared you are, the jitters and nervousness before a live performance doesn’t subside. We have made a few changes in the play and even added the pandemic into the story,” she shares, adding only those fully vaccinated are allowed in theatres.

“It is a good feeling that plays are coming back and things are finally getting back to normal, with a mask which is the new normal, but that is fine. Writers are fused with energy and working on new plays and excited about the future. Going to theatres is a good chance for the audiences too who are looking to get out of their homes, especially those who want to get away from screens”, she added.

Singh is looking forward to Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC) releasing two OTT shows, including one where she plays a cop, which will surprise everyone. “Workwise things are getting better and busier for me, though since the first lockdown in 2020, I was one of few actors who shot right after it was lifted as I shot for web series Black Widow, then I went to Kargil, Leh Ladakh for LSC, and also shot for the other two OTT shows too”, she asserted.

Credit: Hindustan Times