AMAZING! After making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, these actors bagged big projects

A lot of actors left Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the past few years and went on to bag amazing projects.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 04:30
GHKKPM

MUMBAI:  Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. 

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the lead role of Pakhi, recently made an exit from the show, taking everyone by surprise.

Before Aishwarya, a lot of actors have made an exit from the show. 

Well, today we bring you an interesting and fun fact about the actors exiting the show and later grabbing huge projects after that. 

So, let's take a look:

Aishwarya Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The actress quit the show a few days ago. She revealed that she was bored with the show's storyline and that her character had nothing new to offer. Post her exit, Aishwarya grabbed the opportunity of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

Sachin Shroff in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 

The actor was also a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a few months. Post the show took a leap, Sachin's character Rajeev took an exit. Sachin later bagged a pivotal role in TMKOC.

Sidharth Bodke in Drishyam 2

The actor won several accolades for his role as Jagtap in the show. Post this serial, the actor bagged a pivotal role in Drishyam 2.

Mitaali Nag in Aashiqana 3

She played the role of Devi Tai in the popular drama series. Post her quitting the show, Mitaali bagged a pivotal role in Aashiqana Season 3 for Hotstar. 

Yogendra Vikram Singh in The Vibe Hunters 

He played the role of Samrat in the drama series. Yogendra's character was shown dead in the show last year, post which he bagged a pivotal role in the OTT series The Vibe Hunters. 

Adish Vaidya in Saavi Ki Sawari

He played the role of Mohit in the show. Post his exit, Adish bagged a pivotal role in Colors' show Saavi Ki Sawari and 

Apart from them, Yamini Malhotra, who played the role of Shivani Bua in the show is trying her luck in the Punjabi film industry. 

Kushagre Dua who played a small role in the show earlier also bagged some great projects post exit. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Aishwarya Sharma Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Adish Vaidya Saavi Ki Sawari Yogendra Vikram Singh The Vibe Hunters Mitaali Nag Aashiqana 3 Sidharth Bodke Drishyam 2 Sachin Shroff Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! After making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, these actors bagged big projects
MUMBAI:  Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens. It stars Neil Bhatt...
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
MUMBAI:Jyotika is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has been a part of many successful Tamil,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Nayan’s assumption broken, Mahima lies to marry Pradyuman
MUMBAI:StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: War! Abhinav challenges Abhimanyu, latter faces bad luck
MUMBAI:StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Faltu: Amazing! Faltu ready to fight against Sid, Tanisha and Kanika
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! “It’s a different feeling to see Naseeruddin Shah performing live” Sahil Sethi
MUMBAI:Actor Sahil Sethi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his ott contribution, he is indeed...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kundali Bhagya
“My mother encouraged me, but Shah Rukh Khan inspires me to become an actor,” says Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali
Samarth Jurel
Samarth Jurel to be paired opposite Shrenu Parikh in Zee TV’s ‘Maitree’
SHIVANGO JOSHI
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi talks about doing a reality show and reveals if she would be seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull
Sony LIV
SPNI strengthens its focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment; makes strategic leadership changes
The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years sinc
The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years since they got married
Manushi Chhillar
“I'm happy to see more representation from India,” says Manushi Chhillar as she is all set to mark her debut at Cannes this year!