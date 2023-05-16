AMAZING! After making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, these actors bagged big projects

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora in the lead roles.

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the lead role of Pakhi, recently made an exit from the show, taking everyone by surprise.

Before Aishwarya, a lot of actors have made an exit from the show.

Well, today we bring you an interesting and fun fact about the actors exiting the show and later grabbing huge projects after that.

So, let's take a look:

Aishwarya Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The actress quit the show a few days ago. She revealed that she was bored with the show's storyline and that her character had nothing new to offer. Post her exit, Aishwarya grabbed the opportunity of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Sachin Shroff in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

The actor was also a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a few months. Post the show took a leap, Sachin's character Rajeev took an exit. Sachin later bagged a pivotal role in TMKOC.

Sidharth Bodke in Drishyam 2

The actor won several accolades for his role as Jagtap in the show. Post this serial, the actor bagged a pivotal role in Drishyam 2.

Mitaali Nag in Aashiqana 3

She played the role of Devi Tai in the popular drama series. Post her quitting the show, Mitaali bagged a pivotal role in Aashiqana Season 3 for Hotstar.

Yogendra Vikram Singh in The Vibe Hunters

He played the role of Samrat in the drama series. Yogendra's character was shown dead in the show last year, post which he bagged a pivotal role in the OTT series The Vibe Hunters.

Adish Vaidya in Saavi Ki Sawari

He played the role of Mohit in the show. Post his exit, Adish bagged a pivotal role in Colors' show Saavi Ki Sawari and

Apart from them, Yamini Malhotra, who played the role of Shivani Bua in the show is trying her luck in the Punjabi film industry.

Kushagre Dua who played a small role in the show earlier also bagged some great projects post exit.

