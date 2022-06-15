AMAZING! Ahilyabai fame Gaurav Amlani aka Khanderao stuns us with his powerful acting in a throwback audition video proving he was always meant to be a star

MUMBAI : Gaurav Amlani has been roped in to play the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The actor is paired opposite Aetashaa Sansgiri who plays the titular role of Ahilya Bai.

Gaurav is being lauded for his performance as Khande Rao.

The actor's character in the show has seen lots of growth and the viewers are loving how his character has shaped over the months.

Well, we all know that Gaurav has mentioned in all his interviews that he has tried his hands at various things apart from acting.

He has directed plays, been a voice-over artist, and also done a lot of other things.

However, the actor is currently concentrating on his acting career.

We came across a throwback audition video of Gaurav where he is beautifully nailing the scene.

Take a look:

Gaurav looks extremely confident which proves that he was always meant to be in front of the camera.

The handsome hunk has done many projects in his long career span and has also worked in theatre.

Gaurav definitely has come a long way.

He has previously appeared in projects like Pyaar Tune Kiya Kiya, Your Honour, and Husband Material, among others.

He has also been a theatre artist apart from proving his mettle in acting with TV and web shows.

What is your take on Gaurav's throwback audition video? Did you like his performance? Share your views with us in the comments.

