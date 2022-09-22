AMAZING! Alia Bhatt inspires THIS Kumkum Bhagya’s actress

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned a lot of heads with her wedding outfit. She looked absolutely stunning and everyone loved her look. She also broke the stereotype of wearing red on weddings and went for a subtle makeup look.

Many girls tried to recreate the look. Recently, Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chapekar took to Instagram and shared a reel from the sets of the show. She re-created the whole look and the fans love it.

She wrote, “Are you excited for the super fun track that’s coming up in #kumkumbhagya? I am!!! “

Check out the reel here:

Seems like this look is not just a recreation for fun but for the upcoming track of the show as well.

A fan commented, “Agar #Pranbir ki engagement ho jayegi toh yes,we are also excited”.

Well, it sure has left the fans curious as to what is going to happen next.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.