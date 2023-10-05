AMAZING! Anupama fame Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha reach Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa’s Blessings, check out

Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna has managed to become one of the most adored and admired characters on TV and even though Anuj and Anupama are going through a rough patch, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama’s pair is still loved by the masses.
wife Akanksha reach Siddhivinayak Temple

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Today morning, Gaurav shared it on his Instagram that he, along his wife Akanksha have reached Mumbai, Dadar’s Siddhivinayak Temple and are seeking blessings of Bappa.

The beauty of the picture will surely be loved by the masses. Siddhivainayak Temple is always crowded with Bappa’s devotees who express their gratitude and even pray for their and their loved ones blessings. Celebrities often come to the temple close to their film release.

Seems like Gaurav and Akanksha are devotees of Bappa.

