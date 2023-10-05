AMAZING! Anupama fame Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha reach Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa’s Blessings, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront on diligently gracing your feed with exciting updates and stories from the telly world and we do not want you to miss out on the happenings in your favorite shows. We know how much our readers like to keep up with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna has managed to become one of the most adored and admired characters on TV and even though Anuj and Anupama are going through a rough patch, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama’s pair is still loved by the masses.

Today morning, Gaurav shared it on his Instagram that he, along his wife Akanksha have reached Mumbai, Dadar’s Siddhivinayak Temple and are seeking blessings of Bappa.

Check out:

The beauty of the picture will surely be loved by the masses. Siddhivainayak Temple is always crowded with Bappa’s devotees who express their gratitude and even pray for their and their loved ones blessings. Celebrities often come to the temple close to their film release.

Seems like Gaurav and Akanksha are devotees of Bappa.

