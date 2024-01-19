Amazing! Anupamaa and Anuj’s romantic dance on the Lohri special episode wins the hearts of fans; call it a ‘#Maan-kiss episode’

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and they have won over the hearts of the masses.

Anupamaa recently underwent a significant leap, and now she is portrayed in the USA, pursuing a career as a chef following a major fallout with Anuj. Anuj, on the other hand, has ascended to becoming a business tycoon and is residing with Shruti, his love interest, and Aadhya. A new storyline unfolds where Anuj and Anupamaa finally come face to face.

As the festival of Lohri is being celebrated in most of the shows, Anupamaa also had a dream sequence and Anupamaa and Anuj were seen dancing romantically on the peppy beats. While the viewers enjoyed watching the reunion of the two and the magical chemistry that they created on the screens once again, the happiness was short-lived as it was a dream sequence.

Netizens however were extremely happy watching the two coming together and have taken to social media to share their excitement.

Take a look:

There are times when you just want to forget the story and live in the moment, says a fan

There are certain scenes where you want to forget the story and just enjoy the moment. And this #MaAn dream sequence was one of those. Here it’s just the OG pair having a dance and being absolutely beautiful doing so. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/OMxDi1A1e4 — Ankita (@_whatsinaname7) January 19, 2024

Who says they are not a couple, questions a social media user

Anupamaa and Anuj give village Lohri vibes, says a netizen

This gave a Village Lori vibe - where the man who had gone away on some work, returns to his woman, just in time to turn the tears she was shedding for him into sweet smiles.#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/PAaNiN8qP9 — (@OneHappyInsaan) January 19, 2024

A #Maan-kiss episode

Once in a blue moon, we do get episodes where #MaAn kiss us for pinning our hopes & hearts in them, that too when we least expect it. This is one MaAn-kiss episode!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/55EzIbchKc — (@OneHappyInsaan) January 19, 2024

A feel good episode after a long time

Ahaa such a feel good episode after a long time...



Just loved the Biji - Anu vibes...



Mr deepu bhi kaafi ache the expectations se, bas locha e ulfat na ho jayee



And My Jaan, My MaAn forever and ever... Bas bol dia#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #MaAn #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/PJHrJrdL3a — Edits_by_Avani(@ravalavi) January 19, 2024

