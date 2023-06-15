AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh's throwback audition video is not to be missed

MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor is playing the role of Samar Shah in the show and is romancing actress Nishi Saxena.

Sagar stepped in Paras Kalnawat's shoes and instantly managed to win the viewers' hearts with his rock-solid performance.

Well, the current track of the show is focussing on Samar and Dimpy's wedding which happened with a lot of drama.

The viewers can expect more drama in the upcoming track.

Well, Sagar has proved to be the best choice to play Samar's role.

The actor is receiving praise for his amazing performance.

We all know that Sagar has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has starred in several TV shows so far.

Well, we came across a video of Sagar's audition which is quite a few years old.

Sagar is brilliantly slaying in the video with his terrific acting skills.

Take a look: