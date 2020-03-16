Amazing! Archana Puran Singh is all geared up for India’s Laughter Champion

Sony TV recently announced a new comedy reality show, India's Laughter Champion. The show will replace The Kapil Sharma Show.
MUMBAI: Sony TV recently announced a new comedy reality show, India's Laughter Champion. The show will replace The Kapil Sharma Show. It features Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The duo will be judging the show. Both the actors are not new to judging a comedy shows. While Shekhar Suman featured on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Archana was a part of Comedy Circus for several years.

The actress now posted a video on her way to her first shoot for the show and relived saying it’s the same route and same set. Archana also spoke about running a little bit late than her usual time saying, “I am always early on the sets and I am running a bit late from reaching early due to traffic.” Dressed in smart casuals and black shades, Archana mentioned in the video that she made many errors before posting it. Here’s what she wrote, “Excited. And so many bloopers. Same set bolkar phir bola set is new. Aur 'first day of the first shoot' kya hota hai bhai? Ya toh "first day" hai. Ya phir "first shoot" hai. Ek choose karo!! So this is an unintentionally hilarious beginning to an even more hilarious show INDIA'S LAUGHTER CHAMPION.”

Have a look.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma wrapped up his show and is headed for his US with his team: Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar.

On May 12, the channel released a promo featuring the to-be judges on its social media handles. The promo shows both Archana and Shekhar announcing that they are coming up with an interesting new show.

The show seems to be similar to The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and aims to find stand-up comedians. Just like TKSS, India's Laughter Champion is also being produced by Banijay Asia.

