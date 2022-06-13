Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Karishma aka Parull Chaudhary going extra miles for these co-star, Here's Why

Lakshmi meets Gautam a few times and she feels like something isn't right and that he and his family are hiding something and wants to get to the end of this.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 21:28
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this video we see that Karishma aka Parull Chaudhary is shooting the reel of the costar Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi Oberoi, Maera Mishra aka Malishka Bedi and Aditi Shetty aka Ahana Chopra are performing a dance together. Take a look at their amazing dance performance. 

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivani Jha (@bee_vani_)

She is aware that no one would probably trust her so she works on gathering some evidence.

Further, some shocking details about Gautam and his family will be unshrouded and his marriage with Ahana will be stopped. Amidst all this, there will be a huge drama and Lashmi will be blamed for all this. But, as the truth will be out in the open, Lakhsmi will be thanked by Karishma Bua for saving Ahana.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video