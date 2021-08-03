Amazing! Big B announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with a short film

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The host shared the second part of a short film that is going to set the mood for the season.

Writer-director Nitesh Tiwari has made short film "Sammaan" for the season. It is based on an individual’s fight for self-respect and shot in Berchha, Madhya Pradesh. It stars Omkar Das Manikpuri and local talents.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “KBC13 The wait is over! After the much loved Part 1 .. here is Part 2 of #SammaanTheKBCShortFilm. #StayTunedForPart3 #ComingSoon #KBC13 @sonytvofficial.”

He shot for the show last year with all the safety precautions.

