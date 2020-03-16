Amazing! Check out this unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra

The audience loves Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan. Today, have a look at an audition clip wherein he looks as confident as he is today.
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in telly town. His journey so far is quite commendable.

He has been winning the hearts of fans with his talent and looks.

Also read:Congratulations! Dheeraj Dhoopar is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!

These days, Dheeraj is doing a marvelous job in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra.

He debuted with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and then appeared in my many serials, but he is most famous for his role in Sasural Simar Ka as Prem Bharadwaj, where he starred opposite Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, and in Naagin 5. He is married to actress Vinny Arora and is soon going to embrace parenthood.

He also features in The Times Most Desirable Men (both in TV and common category).

Also read: Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

In this piece, we bring to you an audition clip of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra wherein he looks like an absolute stunner. He has worn a red t-shirt and blue blazer. He narrates his lines as confidently as he does right now in the role of Karan!

It is his hard work and dedication along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today.

What are your views on this audition clip of Dheeraj? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

