Amazing! Check out this unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in telly town. His journey so far is quite commendable.

He has been winning the hearts of fans with his talent and looks.

These days, Dheeraj is doing a marvelous job in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra.

He debuted with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and then appeared in my many serials, but he is most famous for his role in Sasural Simar Ka as Prem Bharadwaj, where he starred opposite Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, and in Naagin 5. He is married to actress Vinny Arora and is soon going to embrace parenthood.

He also features in The Times Most Desirable Men (both in TV and common category).

In this piece, we bring to you an audition clip of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra wherein he looks like an absolute stunner. He has worn a red t-shirt and blue blazer. He narrates his lines as confidently as he does right now in the role of Karan!

It is his hard work and dedication along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today.

