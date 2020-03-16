Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

Do you love Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha in Naagin 6? Today, have a look at an audition clip wherein she looks as confident as she is today.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 21:38
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far is quite commendable.

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks.

Also read: Aww! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason for her happiness on the sets of Naagin 6. Read to know more!

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 a few weeks ago and is doing a marvelous job in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' Naagin 6.

Teja has always been in the limelight for her fashion sense, superb acting, mind blowing performance in Bigg Boss 15, stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many more. Recently, her connection with Karan Kundrra is garnering attention, and people are loving their connection.

Fans call their pair #TejRan.

Also read: Aww! Tejasswi Prakash visits Karan Kundrra on the sets of Lock Upp, gives an unmissable reaction when asked to flaunt her mehendi by the paps

In this piece, we bring to you a clip of Tejasswi Prakash, wherein she is as bubbly, cute, and confident as she is right now. She is wearing a blue Punjabi suit and looks alluring.

It is her hard work and dedication along with the love of her fans that has made her a big name in the industry today.

What are your views on this audition clip of Tejasswi? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

