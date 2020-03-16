Amazing! Check out who wins the pushup challenge between Oswal brothers in Ssk2

Simar manages to clear the debt to the debtors but will she be able to end Giriraj and Chitra’s dirty games?

 

Amazing! Check out who wins the pushup challenge between Oswal brothers in Ssk2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.  

Also read Sasural Simar Ka 2: Amazing! Simar struggles to keep the family afloat, Geetanjali overwhelmed because of Simar's efforts

In this video, we see that Tanya Sharma aka Reema Oswal has caught his co-star Avinash Mukherjee aka Aarav Oswal and Karan Sharma aka Vivaan Oswal doing pushup competitions with each other. Take a look at their amazing video and check out who wins the competition and let us know whom are you supporting in the comment section.

Check out the video  

 

Also read Sasural Simar Ka 2: Exclusive! Giriraj's heart melts; will he turn positive soon?

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Geetanjali will get overwhelmed to see Simar struggling to keep her family afloat and to keep them from losing everything. Simar manages to clear the debt to the debtors but will she be able to end Giriraj and Chitra’s dirty games?

What will happen ahead?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors tv Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar Aarav Badi Maa Reema Vivaan Dipika Kakar Avinash Mukherjee Tanya Sharma Karan Sharma Tellychakkar.
