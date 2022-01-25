AMAZING! Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta UNLEASH their inner child on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and it is CUTENESS overload

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are currently seen in Sony TV's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 marked the smashing comeback of popular on-screen jodi of Disha and Nakuul who had earlier starred in Star Plus' popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar Pyaara.

The viewers have showered Nakuul and Disha's jodi with the same amount of love and support once again in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

We all know how the star cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is quite an avid social media user.

They are constantly posting something or the other from the sets of the show which is simply a treat for the fans.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: LOVE IS IN THE AIR!!! Priya drunk, couple has their time of love and romance in the rain

Disha and Nakuul too keep sharing amazing pictures and videos.

And now, the duo has joined hands to make a fun Instagram reel and both of them are looking super cute.

Take a look:

We are sure this is the cutest Instagram reel anyone has seen in recent times.

Disha and Nakuul make for a very lovely on-screen couple.

A few days ago, Disha took to her Instagram handle to wish Nakuul on his birthday.

Thanking Disha for her warm wishes, Nakuul referred to his co-star as an Eternal Heroine.

Fans are loving Nakuul and Disha's off-screen camaraderie.

What about you? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya enjoy rain and romance, Vedika gets jealous