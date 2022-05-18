Amazing! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya believes that this is the best part of her profession

Read on to know what Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels the best part about her profession is.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back again with another update from telly town.

Divyanka Tripathi has impressed audiences with her acting skills over the years. She has become one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's short film "Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai." She rose to fame with her performance on the TV show  'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' The diva made her acting debut in a Doordarshan telefilm and then hosted the show Akash Vani. Later, she featured in many shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se. She has starred in a variety of reality and television shows as well as commercial ad films.

But do you know what she considers the best part of her profession? Well, it is none other than travel. Recently, Divyanka took to her social media and revealed the same. She uploaded a reel and captioned it as, “Best part of my profession...Travel!   #TravelTransition.”

Well, but this is not the first time wherein she is seen enjoying her leisure travel time. Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been seen travelling to various locations such as Dubai, Zaya Nurai Island, Bhopal, Italy, and Cape Town.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Banoo Main Teri Dulhan Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Divek TellyChakkar
