AMAZING! From Erica Fernandes to Tejasswi Prakash, here are actresses whom Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata fame Jay Soni romanced on-screen

While fans love to see Jay along with Pranali, he is one such actor who has always created magic on-screen with his co-actresses.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 14:35
Jay

MUMBAI :  Television's handsome hunk Jay Soni is currently seen in the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The chocolate boy made a grand entry into the show last year in a pivotal role and ever since then, the story is going through interesting twists and turns.

Jay has been loved for his stellar performance as Abhinav in the show. 

We all have seen how Abhinav has always been in support of Akshara.

Fans loved their on-screen camaraderie. With time, Abhinav's character is getting even more interesting. 

While fans love to see Jay along with Pranali, he is one such actor who has always created magic on-screen with his co-actresses. 

So, let's take a look at the actresses whom Jay romanced before Pranali Rathod:

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

1. Manva Naik

Jay romanced Manva in Star Plus' popular show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. The viewers were in love with the duo's chemistry.

2. Ragini Khanna

Jay stole several hearts with his chocolate boy avatar in Star Plus' popular show Sasural Genda Phool. The actor was cast opposite Ragini and the viewers were in love with this cute jodi. 

3. Tejasswi Prakash

The actor's on-screen jodi with Tejasswi became a huge hit among fans in the show Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. Jay played the role of Jaikishan Vaishnav in this drama series. 

4. Shamin Manan

In the same show, Jay was also seen opposite Shamin who played Bhoomi's character. Viewers loved Jay's pairing with this cute actress.

5. Erica Fernandes 

The handsome hunk was then seen opposite Erica in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Fans loved the cute chemistry between Jay and Erica. 

6. Hiba Nawab 

Jay and Hiba's amazing chemistry in the comedy-drama series Bhaag Bakool Bhaag received thumbs up from the viewers. 

7. Shagun Sharma 

The actor was seen playing the lead in the second season of the hit drama series Sasuraal Genda Phool. This time, Jay was seen opposite Shagun Sharma.

Well, Jay has played a variety of roles in all his shows and fans have loved him for it. 

So, which actress suits the best with Jay on-screen? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it



