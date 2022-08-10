Amazing! Fans of Katha Ankahee can’t get enough of Katha and Viaan’s chemistry, appreciate the Non- dramatic proposal! Check out some of the best tweets here!

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee:What! Katha tends to an injured Viaan at the picnic

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

They are especially applauding the love-struck Viaan and how their chemistry is so palpable and there has been no negative drama even after Viaan confessed his feelings, there has been no toxicity and fans just can’t get over Katha and Viaan’s scenes together. And they have taken to twitter to share their love and their best reactions to the show. Check out the tweets here:

I loved this conversation.. totally loved it...they are focusing on small things,details everything #KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/mx0MiSjSSH —(@RaniSahibaaa) April 19, 2023

Anyone can write a character with a dark past who commits a vicious sin, but it takes ‘great’ writing to develop the character’s arc so consistently that his/her transformation to the good blends seamless with the story. ++#KathaAnkahee



pic.twitter.com/CW1y5RrV2S — Gowri (@Gowri_tweets) April 13, 2023

Can I mark this as their first husband-wifey fight, please?



The way she stomped in, blasted him, refused logic and water and stomped out...



The vibes are darn domestic and I cannot keep my cool #KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/EmvWTNmi55 — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) April 19, 2023

Viaan... the in love guy is just so awww not surprised that Katha ended up smiling after reading his note. #KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/CaPqlqv56m — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) April 18, 2023

Love how Katha walks into Viaan's cabin after knocking without waiting for his reply and then give him [email protected] stares for his stunt... Peak domestic couple behaviour #KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/zmbkrG0AFJ — Gol_Gappa | Shiviboo's day (@Ridzupie) April 19, 2023

Fans of the show are very loyal and dedicated and have been just making edits and sharing their hilarious reactions on twitter and making some really great observations too.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Lovely! Viaan refers to Katha as the ‘Rooh’