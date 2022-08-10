Amazing! Fans of Katha Ankahee can’t get enough of Katha and Viaan’s chemistry, appreciate the Non- dramatic proposal! Check out some of the best tweets here!

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.
Check out some of the best tweets here

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

They are especially applauding the love-struck Viaan and how their chemistry is so palpable and there has been no negative drama even after Viaan confessed his feelings, there has been no toxicity and fans just can’t get over Katha and Viaan’s scenes together. And they have taken to  twitter to share their love and their best reactions to the show. Check out the tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fans of the show are very loyal and dedicated and have been just making edits and sharing their hilarious reactions on twitter and making some really great observations too.

