Amazing! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia reveals his secret while shooting for closeups, Deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Gaurav Khanna who plays the lead role is all set to rock for the upcoming shot. However, His attire has caught the attention of netizens and everyone on the sets of Anupamaa. The actor is seens wearing shots over a kurta and reveals this is his secret while shooting for closeups, Take a look at his funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

The show will soon take a shocking turn when Anuj takes Vanraj's place during the Baby shower and blesses her.

This will frustrate Baa because she will believe Anuj stole Vanraj's right.

Anupamaa shield Anuj against Baa.

Anupamaa, on the other hand, will act as a shield in front of her husband, ensuring that nobody can speak against him.

Will Anupamaa manage to host Kinjal's baby shower successfully?

