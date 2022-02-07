Amazing! Guess what happened when Anupamaa's Paras Kanlawat met Yeh Rishta's Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Paras Kanlawat and Mohsin Khan are the most loved and talented actors of the telly world. Currently, we have seen Paras playing the character of Samar in Starplus's popular show Anupamaa.On the other hand, Mohsin played the character Karthik in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this picture, we see they both have a bash together.

Moreover, we also see actor Paras Arora with them. He was last seen in the television series Kaatelal & Sons that aired on Sony SAB.

