Amazing! Guess what happened when Anupamaa's Paras Kanlawat met Yeh Rishta's Mohsin Khan

Paras Kanlawat and Mohsin Khan have a connection with the popular producer Rajan Shahi, Find out the reason how?

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
07 Feb 2022 01:23 PM
Mumbai

Paras Kanlawat and Mohsin Khan are the most loved and talented actors of the telly world. Currently, we have seen Paras playing the character of Samar in Starplus's popular show Anupamaa.On the other hand, Mohsin played the character Karthik in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this picture, we see they both have a bash together.

Check out the video: 

Moreover, we also see actor Paras Arora with them. He was last seen in the television series Kaatelal & Sons that aired on Sony SAB.

