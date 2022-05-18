Amazing! Here is a lowdown on how Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest under-30 actresses

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly industry. The actress came into the limelight with her role of Naira Singhania Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. In this show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan, and the duo was adored by the audience. Shivangi was also seen in shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya.

The young lady from Dehradun was always keen on a career in showbiz. Despite some family opposition, Shivangi Joshi managed to come to Mumbai and thrive ably supported by her mom, Yashoda Joshi. In her career, which is defined by a successful six-year stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has amassed a lot of money. The actress’ family property includes a huge bungalow in Dehradun, but on her own, she has bought a home and Jaguar car in Mumbai. Here is a lowdown on how birthday girl Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest actresses under the age of 30.

The actress purchased a new home in Malad in 2021. The apartment costs a few crores. It is complete with a balcony.

Like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi is one of the highest paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She will be paid between Rs 10-15 lakh per episode for the reality show.

Shivangi was getting close to Rs 50-60K for every episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has worked on the show for six long years.

One of her prized possessions is the Jaguar car. It costs above Rs 45 lakh in India ex showroom. She bought it in 2019 after becoming popular as Naira.

Shivangi will be leaving for South Africa on May 27 along with other contestants. Revealing her favourite contestant on the show, she had said, “Divyanka Tripathi has been my favourite. The way she performed stunts last season was amazing.” However, Shivangi stressed that she is not taking any pressure about the performance as she is going to enjoy the journey.

