Amazing! This is how his industry friends wished Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia on his birthday

MUMBAI: Rajeev Adatia, who is also the rakhi brother of Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, shot to fame after he entered the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Season 15’ as a wild-card contestant. Born and raised in London, Rajeev is a businessman, model, and social influencer who has been the face of several domestic and international labels and holds degrees in arts and psychology.

He is celebrating his birthday today (May 3). Wishes are pouring in for the businessman from friends and fans. Among all, the birthday wishes from his closest ones have topped the list of the most special wishes.

To mark the day, Rajiv's close friends Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, rakhi sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and many others have dropped their heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy.

Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle and share a series of photos with Rajiv. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Special special day as it’s my @rajivadatia ka birthday With you everything seems so much fun and knowing that having you by my side for the rest of our lives seems light and secured Our bond, our connection, our endless gossip, arguments and laughters is what I look forward with you in life and offcorse making reels too hahahaa Tu Gaaddo che pan Maro che! PS : I love u but u don’t and dil mange more ."

Umar Riaz also wished him by sharing a picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, Umar can be seen posing with Rajiv and Neha Bhasin. He wrote, "In one frame, what I made is real friends. Happy birthday mere bhai @rajivadatia. Man with a pure heart and soul. Always stay happy and may lord gives u lots of success and make u fit and lean which u always want".

Neha also posted a series of pictures with Rajiv on her Instagram story. Rajiv's rakhi sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty dropped sweet birthday wishes for him too. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable video with Rajiv on his special day.

Currently, Rajiv is spending time with his family in London. He keeps his fans updated with his life by sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media.

He is also a producer as well as a successful motivational speaker. He believed in bringing about change through his writing and the power of the word. Rajiv aims to shift everyone’s perspective from negative to positive.

We wish him a happy birthday!

